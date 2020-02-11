KVGB launches programme to boost entrepreneurship at polytechnics, ITIs

Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank (KVGB), a regional rural bank headquartered in Dharwad district, has come out with plans to boost entrepreneurship among the students of polytechnics and ITIs.

P Gopi Krishana, Chairman, KVGB, who launched the ‘Vikas Yuva Prerana’ campaign on Tuesday, said this programme will help the students from these institutes take up self-employment opportunities and establish their own ventures.

Explaining the programme, he said the bank will disseminate information about self-employment opportunities for students in their campuses and explain the products and services of the bank.

The bank will then identify the final-year students who are keen on entrepreneurship to impart training.

After that the bank will extend credit support to such students to start their ventures. Referring to some of the schemes, he said the bank could finance collateral-free loans of up to ₹10 lakh to such candidates.

If the students who pass out of polytechnics and ITIs are guided properly with timely bank finance facilities, they can create wonders in generating employment. Believing in this concept, the bank launched ‘Vikas Yuva Prerana’ in all nine districts under its jurisdiction, he said.

Referring to the guidelines of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on conducting entrepreneurship awareness programmes at polytechnics and ITIs, the KVGB Chairman said the bank has planned to cover all polytechnics and ITIs in nine districts of Karnataka.