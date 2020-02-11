KVGB launches programme to boost entrepreneurship at polytechnics, ITIs

The resolution of ballooning tax arrears
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank (KVGB), a regional rural bank headquartered in Dharwad district, has come out with plans to boost entrepreneurship among the students of polytechnics and ITIs.
P Gopi Krishana, Chairman, KVGB, who launched the ‘Vikas Yuva Prerana’ campaign on Tuesday, said this programme will help the students from these institutes take up self-employment opportunities and establish their own ventures.
Explaining the programme, he said the bank will disseminate information about self-employment opportunities for students in their campuses and explain the products and services of the bank.
The bank will then identify the final-year students who are keen on entrepreneurship to impart training.
After that the bank will extend credit support to such students to start their ventures. Referring to some of the schemes, he said the bank could finance collateral-free loans of up to ₹10 lakh to such candidates.
If the students who pass out of polytechnics and ITIs are guided properly with timely bank finance facilities, they can create wonders in generating employment. Believing in this concept, the bank launched ‘Vikas Yuva Prerana’ in all nine districts under its jurisdiction, he said.
Referring to the guidelines of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on conducting entrepreneurship awareness programmes at polytechnics and ITIs, the KVGB Chairman said the bank has planned to cover all polytechnics and ITIs in nine districts of Karnataka.
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
It’s important to have the right asset allocation mix based on your risk profile and financial objectives
Nifty 50 February Futures (12,150)The Indian benchmarks rebounded today after facing downward pressure during ...
A chunk of the insurance market consists of savings/investment products. Though Section 80C benefit is gone ...
April futures of gold oscillate between ₹40,000 and ₹41,300
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...