KVGB loan scheme for Covid-19-affected MSME borrowers

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on April 29, 2020 Published on April 29, 2020

Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank (KVGB), a regional rural bank headquartered in Dharwad, has launched a loan scheme to provide some relief to borrowers whose business activities are disrupted on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Launching the loan scheme ‘Vikas Abhaya’ in Dharwad, P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of KVGB, said this loan scheme will be an additional credit facility to the eligible existing micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) borrowers. This scheme will help them tide over the current crisis and ensure continuity of viable business activity.

The loan will be for the existing MSME customers who have been regular as on February 29. A maximum loan of up to ₹1 lakh will be provided and no collateral security will be insisted upon. The loan is repayable within 36 months, he said.

