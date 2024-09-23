Krishnan Venkat Subramanian (KVS Manian) has taken charge as the Managing Director & CEO of Federal Bank with effect from Monday for a period of three years.

Shyam Srinivasan retired as chief of the Bank on September 22, 2024. He headed the Aluva (Kerala)-headquartered private sector bank for 14 years.

Manian was the Joint Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd till April 30, 2024, spearheading Corporate, Banking, Commercial banking, Private Banking and Asset Reconstruction business and was responsible for building a high quality integrated and profitable franchise across these businesses. He also oversaw the Investment banking and Institutional Equities business.

“Prior to this assignment he was the Head of the Consumer Bank with the bank and was instrumental in the early period of setting up the Consumer bank from 2003 to 2014. His experience prior to that was in the NBFC (then called Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd) and in the Investment Banking area.

He is an electrical engineer from Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) - Varanasi, Postgraduate in Financial Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies Mumbai and a Cost and Works Accountant,” per Federal Bank’s annual report.