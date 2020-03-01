Labour Ministry keen to retain 8.65 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2019-20

Operation Wuhan, an Air India evacuation like no other
Here’s how the Maharaja ‘rescued’ its citizens from the coronavirus epicentre
The Labour Ministry is keen to retain an interest rate of 8.65 per cent paid on provident fund deposits to around six crore subscribers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for the current financial year, a source said.
The apex decision body of the EPFO -- Central Board of Trustees -- is likely to consider the rate of interest on EPF (Employees’ Provident Fund) deposits in its meeting scheduled on March 5, 2020.
“The proposal to provide interest rate on EPF deposits for 2019-20 may come up for consideration and approval in the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting on March 5,” a source said.
The source further said that the ministry is keen to retain the interest rate at 8.65 per cent, as was provided in financial year 2018-19.
Speculations are rife that the interest rate on EPF may be lowered to 8.5 per cent for the current fiscal, a tad lower than 8.65 per cent provided for 2018-19.
According to the source, the agenda for the CBT meeting has not yet been finalised and it is difficult to predict EPFO’s income projections for the current fiscal, which will be the basis for fixing the interest rate.
The Finance Ministry has been nudging the labour ministry for aligning the EPF interest rate with other small saving schemes run by the government like the public provident fund and post office saving schemes.
The Labour Ministry requires the finance ministry’s concurrence to provide a rate of interest on EPF deposits in a fiscal year. Since the Government of India is the guarantor, finance ministry has to vet the proposal for EPF interest rate to avoid any liability on account of shortfall in the EPFO income for a fiscal.
The EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent rate of interest to its subscribers for 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18. The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16.
It had provided 8.75 per cent rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as 2014-15, higher than 8.5 per cent for 2012-13.
Here’s how the Maharaja ‘rescued’ its citizens from the coronavirus epicentre
WHO’s AWaRe tool can help safeguard precious drugs
Once it is mass-produced following clinical trials, CAR T cell therapy can be a disruptor in the field
On World Hearing Day (March 3), the WHO will highlight that timely and effective intervention can ensure that ...
A must-have in one’s investment kitty, debt schemes help balance risk and bring stability in returns. Here’s ...
The indices are close to critical medium-term supports; it needs to be seen if these levels hold
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Nifty Next 50 stocks are more evenly distributed across sectors than Nifty 50 ones
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...