Insurance companies believe that the lack of a centralised database of frauds and fraudulent customers is the biggest weakness in enhancing the efficacy of their risk management framework.

The industry has felt the need for such a database and are demanding it, said K V Karthik, Partner, Financial Advisory at Deloitte India.

“There are three steps to fraud prevention--prevention, detection, and then response. So a database like this will help prevent fraudsters from entering your system,” Karthik told businessline.

On Thursday, Deloitte India released the first of its kind Insurance Fraud Report 2023, which estimates that fraud costs the insurance sector around USD 6 billion annually, while insurers lose close to 10 per cent of their overall premium collection to fraud.

“Insurers have recognised that frauds are a problem and can be a spoiler in the growth story, and that it affects not just the insured, but also the insurer,” he said. Excerpts from the interview:

Q The survey shows insurers see an increase in fraud. Is it higher than normal, and how concerned are insurers? The insurance segment has grown significantly in the last few years, but we saw that health and life insurers probably were the most affected because of the pandemic. Almost 60 per cent of them clearly said that frauds had increased significantly, and 10 per cent said they had risen marginally. So, nearly 70 per cent are saying that fraud have gone up. Most have also said that this has become one of the top priorities at the board level, which means that it is being looked into seriously. Q But only a select few have said they will increase investments towards this. Some insurance companies have already invested in a fraud risk management framework, but our survey pointed out the persistence of traditional frauds. One issue cited was the lack of a database of fraudsters at an industry level, among other issues, including data quality and availability. As a result, the efficacy of the existing frameworks, which utilise data and analytics, may not have been possible to the potential expected. The way to tackle this is to relook at the operating models, which require significant investments to create and manage that workflow. The second focus area is implementation, which should be across the business, operations, compliance and underwriting. Some may have also made investments in the last two years and are now waiting for the tools to mature, which can take 1-2 years. Q How are insurers dealing with these issues? Some are doing periodic risk assessments, others have created separate investigative teams or are looking at tools and technologies. But, it’s all happening in bits and pieces, whereas more can be done by integrating them. But the spread of these across various business units is something everybody should look at more seriously. Q What sort of issues or solutions do you see the most demand for? We have seen a lot of demand. For some insurance companies, we have set up the whole risk containment unit, including the tools, rules and scenarios, data analysis, improving the existing models, proactive monitoring to identify red flags or potential frauds, assistance with data modelling and implementation of various tools and technologies. We are technology agnostic. We bring in our understanding of the industry and business acumen. Q What is your assessment of the financial impact of these frauds? A fraudulent claim directly affects the bottom line. The other impact is that insurers will find themselves in the news for all the wrong reasons. That’s a reputational issue. That’s the incidental or collateral damage and the cost associated with fraud. Q What are some of the key findings of the survey? There were three areas we focused on. One is whether frauds are broadly increasing, and we have a clear answer . Second is the types of fraud, including new and the traditional fraudtrends. The third question was, why is it happening? The answer was the adequacy of existing controls to prevent fraud, increased digitization, and remote working. That raised more questions about whether introducing new technology and tools enhances customer access, whether the systems have been tested for vulnerabilities before implementation, and whether insurers are ensuring that the mid-office and back-end processes are sufficiently geared up and controls are in place to manage the risks of digital adoption. Then it’s also about creating because it’s a ‘cat and mouse game’ and fraudsters will always be ahead. So you need an ongoing risk assessment to identify weaknesses in your processes and product, but also new fraud trends in the industry, and then test your process and framework.