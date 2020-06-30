Lakshmi Vilas Bank appoints CFO

Lakshmi Vilas Bank, on Tuesday, appointed Hariharan K as Chief Financial Officer. “…the audit committee of the board and the board, in their meeting held on June 30, has appointed Hariharan K as Chief Financial Officer of the bank,” it said in a regulatory filing.

The appointment is effective from June 30.

Hariharan has been with the lender since January 2017 and was previously the Vice President at the accounts department.