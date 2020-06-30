Money & Banking

Lakshmi Vilas Bank appoints CFO

Mumbai | Updated on June 30, 2020 Published on June 30, 2020

Our Bureau

Lakshmi Vilas Bank, on Tuesday, appointed Hariharan K as Chief Financial Officer. “…the audit committee of the board and the board, in their meeting held on June 30, has appointed Hariharan K as Chief Financial Officer of the bank,” it said in a regulatory filing.

The appointment is effective from June 30.

Hariharan has been with the lender since January 2017 and was previously the Vice President at the accounts department.

Published on June 30, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Multiplex chains to remain shut for another month