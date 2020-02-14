Lakshmi Vilas Bank posts ₹334-cr loss in Q3

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) posted a net loss of ₹334 crore in the third quarter of FY20 when compared to the ₹373-crore net loss recorded in the same period the previous year. In the September 2019 quarter, the bank’s net loss stood at ₹357 crore.
Operating loss (before provisions and contingencies) in Q3stood at ₹20 crore against a loss of ₹25 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies reduced by 27 per cent to ₹315 crore (₹431 crore) during the latest quarter. However, the lender’s asset quality worsened further during the quarter.
Gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of total advances increased to 23.27 per cent in the third quarter against 13.95 per cent in the comparable period last year. GNPA in the previous quarter stood at 21.25 per cent. Net NPA was 9.81 per cent against 7.64 per cent in Q3 of the previous fiscal and 10.47 per cent on sequential basis. Its provision coverage ratio stood at 68.70 per cent as on December 2019.
Total business of the bank fell to ₹41,100 crore in the December quarter from ₹54,910 crore in the previous year quarter. While gross advances, on a year-on-year basis, fell by 27.31 per cent to ₹17,535 crore (₹24,123 crore) for the third quarter, total deposits declined to ₹23,565 crore (₹30,787 crore).
The bank’s total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelineswas at 3.46 per cent as of December 2019, down from 7.57 per cent in December 2018.
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Japanese brand’s annual results show how it hopes to cope in emerging markets such as India
Aggressive global play, electric mobility and sharper focus will be the growth mantras
The 2020 model of Hyundai’s mid-size SUV will be launched next month. Can Creta claw back its share of the ...
LIC Act will have to be amended ahead of offering, says MR Kumar
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...