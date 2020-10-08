Lakshmi Vilas Bank receives an indicative non-binding offer from Clix Group

Troubled Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Thursday said it has received an indicative non-binding offer from Clix Group.

“Further to the process of considering and evaluating the proposed amalgamation with Clix Capital Services Private Limited ("Clix Capital"), Clix Finance India Private Limited ("Clix Finance") and Clix Housing Finance Private Limited ("Clix Housing") (collectively, the "Clix Group"), we are glad to inform that, the Bank has received an indicative non-binding offer from Clix Group,”it said in a regulatory filing.

More Lakshmi Vilas Bank hopeful of deal with Clix Group

The bank has been talks in with Clix Capital (co-founded by former GE Capital CEO Pramod Bhasin) for a probable stake sale and had signed a preliminary, non-binding letter of intent with the Clix Group.