Lenders look to revive restructuring of JP Associates outside IBC

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
Lenders to Jaiprakash Associates Ltd are looking at a possible resolution outside the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Sources close to the development confirmed that the consortium of lenders, led by ICICI Bank, are working on a proposal for restructuring under the RBI’s June 7 circular. The objective is to go in for timely restructuring so that lenders can get back some of their dues.
Lenders are expected to submit the proposal to the RBI in the coming months as discussions are still on. “There have been previous instances also when similar discussions were started but did not fructify. Banks are now hoping that this will go through,” said a person familiar with the development, adding that public sector lenders are taking a keen interest.
“As of now, it will be difficult to put a timeline,” he further said.
The proposal, which is still being finalised, is similar to the earlier restructuring proposal. Banks want to divide the sustainable and unsustainable assets of the debt-laden company and then invite bids for strategic sale.
JP Associates is part of the second list of insolvency accounts that the RBI had sent to banks in 2017.
It is the flagship company of Jaypee Group, which is a diversified infrastructure conglomerate with business interests in sectors, including engineering and vonstruction, cement, power, real estate, hospitality and healthcare.
In June 2017, the lenders had approved a restructuring plan under which its land parcels would be divided and transferred to a special purpose vehicle and sold off to investors on a long-term basis payment to reduce its debt. The proposal was also sent to the RBI for approval.
In September 2018, ICICI Bank had also filed an insolvency petition against JP Associates before the Allahabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.
The company’s total debt is estimated at over ₹18,000 crore.
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
₹1385 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1372135814001415 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
They may not be performing in restaurants, but are humming online
Every year, Delhi’s oldest burning ghat hosts thousands of gulls — in search of namkeen and respite from ...
The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020 for the best non-fiction on modern India has ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...