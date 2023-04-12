Lenders cannot levy penalty for default/non-compliance of material terms and conditions of loan contracts by a borrower in the form of ‘penal interest’ that is added to the rate of interest charged on the advances, according to the RBI.

In its draft circular on ‘Fair Lending Practice - Penal Charges in Loan Accounts, the RBI said penalty in the aforementioned case should be treated only as ‘penal charges’.

The operationalisation of the ‘penal charges’ in place of ‘penal interest’ will be subject to appropriate review during supervisory examination by the RBI.

The RBI addressed the draft circular to all Commercial Banks, Urban Co-operative Banks, NBFCs (including HFCs) and All India Financial Institutions.

“There shall be no capitalisation of penal charges — that is, no further interest computed on such charges. However, this will not affect the normal procedures for compounding of interest in the loan account,” said the RBI.

The central bank noted that many REs use penal rates of interest, over and above the applicable interest rates, in case of defaults / non-compliance by the borrower with the terms on which credit facilities were sanctioned.

RBI emphasised that the intent of levying penal interest/ charges is essentially to inculcate a sense of credit discipline among borrowers through negative incentives and to ensure fair compensation to the lender.

Penal interest/charges are not meant to be used as a revenue enhancement tool over and above the contracted rate of interest, it added.

“It needs to be recognised that the rate of interest on a loan includes appropriate credit risk premium reflecting the credit risk profile of the borrower. If the credit risk profile of the borrower undergoes change, REs will be free to alter credit risk premium as per the contracted terms and conditions...,” the circular said.

RBI underscored that the quantum of penal charges should be proportional to the defaults/ non-compliance of material terms and conditions of loan contract beyond a threshold. This threshold is to be determined by the REs and cannot be discriminatory within a particular loan/product category.

The penal charges in case of loans sanctioned to individual borrowers, for purposes other than business, cannot be higher than the penal charges applicable to non-individual borrowers.

Penal charges and the conditions precedent therefor, should be clearly disclosed by REs to the customers in the loan agreement and most important terms & conditions / Key Fact Statement (KFS) as applicable, in addition to being displayed on REs website under Interest rates and Service Charges.

RBI said whenever reminders for payment of instalments are sent to borrowers, the applicable penal charges, should also be communicated.

The central bank said REs have to ensure that there is a clearly laid down Board approved policy on penal charges or similar charges on loans.

RBI said stakeholders can submit their comments on the ‘Draft Circular’ by May 15, 2023.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit