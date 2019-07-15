Money & Banking

Lenders will not have to take haircut, says DHFL

Reuters Bengaluru | Updated on July 15, 2019 Published on July 15, 2019

Crisis-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) said on Monday, it was working closely with its creditors and stakeholders on a resolution plan, without its lenders having to take a haircut.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd
