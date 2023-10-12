“Interest rates are not in an uncomfortable zone. The increase in interest rates has not led to businesses becoming unviable from the point of view of cost,” said Manish Kothari, President, Commercial Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank. This observation comes even as the weighted average lending rates of scheduled commercial banks on fresh and outstanding rupee loans increased by 193 basis points (bps) and 112 bps, respectively, during the period between May 2022 and July 2023, in response to the 250 basis points increase in repo rate.

In an interview with businessline, Kothari, who oversees growth of sub-segments such as agriculture finance, commercial vehicles, construction equipment, and microfinance, observed that borrowers have become far more conscious of their credit scores, realising that if they default and credit score deteriorates, they will find it difficult to access organised finance. Excerpts:

Q Since May 2022, repo rate has gone up by 250 bps. Has the transmission of this rate into lending rates affected borrowers’ ability to service loans?

My personal view is that I don’t think interest rates are in an uncomfortable zone as we talk. At least in my career [of over 27 years with the Kotak Mahindra Group], the kind of interest rates that were prevailing during the initial phase of Covid, I have not seen such low interest rates. So, interest rates had also gone down dramatically. Hence, it is not as if interest rates are in an uncomfortable zone. Yes, if it goes up dramatically from here on, it can have an impact on demand. But at this point of time, I wouldn’t say that demand is getting destroyed because of increase in interest rates. At least, I’m not seeing any of the businesses, whether it is SME, commercial vehicle or construction equipment, where borrowers believe that their businesses have become unviable because of interest cost.

Q So, are your customers going in for capital expenditure, taking term loans?

So, customers have started capex in a small way…They are going in for measured capex, and balance sheets are looking quite comfortable. I can only say that I am finding utilisations coming down on the working capital side (this is because people have deployed their profits back into the business). The second part also is that as cash flows improve and commodity prices cool off, working capital cycles improve. So, requirement for working capital comes down. When utilisation of the asset gets better and cash flows get better, borrowers start to pay down their term debt or their working capital.

Q With credit score being a key input in lending decisions, what changes have you seen in borrowers’ behaviour?

Customers have become far more conscious of their credit scores, and realise that if they default and their credit score goes bad, they will find it more and more difficult to get access to organised finance. Hence, people are far more conscious of the fact that they should be paying on time. I would say that’s a welcome thing because that consciousness is what will help improve the overall collections, which is looking better… This is also because of the fact that people realise that maintaining a good financial discipline is what will help them get continuity of financing.

Q Besides agriculture finance, tractor finance, commercial vehicles, construction equipment, microfinance and gold loans, is there anything sub-segment you want to diversify into?