Lendingkart’s NBFC arm raises ₹108 crore from Dutch bank FMO

Lendingkart, a financial services and fintech start-up, announced a new round of fund raising of $15 million (₹108 crore) in debt funding from FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank. With this deal, Lendingkart strengthens its three-year relationship with the bank, having received funds through NCDs (non-convertible debentures) and increasing its cumulative exposure to $19 million with this transaction.

FMO supports sustainable private sector growth in developing countries and emerging markets. This new influx of funds to Lendingkart will be utilised towards expanding the reach of financial products to the MSME segment through Lendingkart’s digital platform across 100 sub-industries spread across India.

Lendingkart Group is a leading Fintech company in India, providing short-term working capital loans to SME borrowers under Lendingkart Finance Limited — a non-deposit taking NBFC arm of Lendingkart Group. Founded in 2014 by Harshvardhan Lunia, Lendingkart has evaluated nearly half a million applications, disbursing 1,00,000+ loans to more than 91,000 MSMEs in 1300+ cities across all 29 States and Union Territories of the nation, making it the NBFC with the largest geographical footprint in the country.

Focus on women entrepreneurs

The Group which has received an equity infusion of ₹1,050 crore to date, is financed by reputed international investors like Fullerton Financial Holding (FFH) (100 per cent subsidiary of Singapore Sovereign Fund Temasek Holdings), Saama Capital, Mayfield India, Bertelsmann, Sistema Asia and India Quotient. The Group had received an equity infusion of ₹319 crore in FY 2021.

“We raised ₹1,800 crore in debt funding last fiscal. To support our growth plans we plan to raise a further ₹3,000 crore in debt funding from PSU and Private Banks, Small Banks, NBFCs, AIFs, HNIs and Overseas Funds. We are targeting 40 per cent growth over the pre-Covid year, this fiscal. We closed last fiscal with ₹30 crore in profits and sustained this till December 2020 despite the pandemic. With this new fund raise, Lendingkart will fast-track its efforts to improve financial inclusion and credit reach to 5,000 + new MSMEs with a focus on small businesses and women entrepreneurs,” Sudeep Bhatia, Lendingkart Group CFO, told BusinessLine. By FY 22, Lendingkart has planned to onboard 1.25 lakh MSMEs on its portfolio.

“Lendingkart Finance is a fast-evolving company and has become a leader in the fintech space in India. The new transaction is aligned to FMO’s ambition to accelerate financial inclusion through innovative technological solutions. As India recovers from the pandemic and uncertainties presented by it, we are pleased we can partner with Lendingkart to better support its customers, with a focus towards women-run businesses and micro enterprises” said Huib-Jan de Ruijter, Chief Investment Officer (a.i.), FMO.