Last week we told you how raising capital could be a huge headache for banks. So we dug deeper on what some of them are doing to remedy the situation and guess what the ESG bug has leeched on banks and NBFCs as well. Everyone wants to be green and if the new colour can ring in some moolah at decent rates, then why not.

Bankers are now busy trying to see how best they can realign their portfolios and have deployed specialised teams to dig deep the deficiency aspects. All efforts are concentrated now on righting the wrong. Well, this is all fine.

But if some of the near-approved proposals are being sent back to the clients for some little tinkering so that it fits the bill for the bank also neatly, that causing some flutter.

The marque especially don’t want any of this tamasha. Why make the bank’s problem as my problem, one of the large conglomerates retorted when asked to do some minor changes. Seems like anything for money after all!

Podcast

All about investments: A load down on the investment book of banks with Ajit Velonie, Director, Crisil Rating.