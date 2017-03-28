Levy for non-maintenance of minimum balance should be reasonable: Govt

The government on Tuesday said banks can impose penal charges for not keeping minimum balance in accounts but the levy should be “reasonable” and not out of line with the average cost of providing these services.

As per the RBI guidelines, banks should inform at least one month in advance existing account holders about any change in the prescribed minimum balance and charges that may be levied, Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.