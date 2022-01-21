Liberty General Insurance partners with NIA to design certicate course on EV

Liberty General Insurance has partnered with the National Insurance Academy (NIA) to design a certification course on Electric Vehicles (EVs) for the insurer’s claims team. The move comes at a time when EVs are seeing a lot of consumer interest and are expected to capture a considerable market share in the private vehicle segment. This would eventually lead to a rise in motor insurance claims. “Considering the changing market trends, Liberty General Insurance is facilitating this training for its claims team to provide deeper knowledge of electric vehicle components, impact on vehicles in case of an accident, loss due to natural events and precautions to be followed during repair of the vehicle so that Claims can be managed efficiently considering the very different mechanical structure/components of EVs vis-à-vis the traditional IC Engine vehicles,” the insurer said in a statement. The course will cover topics such as Anatomy of Electric Vehicles – Private Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Two Wheelers; The present and future of EVs in India, Understanding EVs from Claims perspective, it further said, adding that the first batch has just started training.

