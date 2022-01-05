LIBOR replacement: Union Bank offers ARR-based loans

Union Bank of India (UBI) on Wednesday said it has modified its systems and processes to embrace the change from London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to Alternative Reference Rates (ARRs).

The public sector bank, in a statement, emphasised that it has already concluded deals in ARR (Secured overnight financing rate/SOFR for US Dollar loans) through its overseas branches (at Hong Kong, DIFC Dubai & Sydney) and through its domestic branches.

The bank is offering ARR-based trade finance loans, bilateral, syndication, export credit, foreign currency and multiple banking loans, per a statement.

Rajkiran Rai G, MD & CEO, UBI, said, “LIBOR transition is a significant financial event affecting international financial markets. We are well prepared to assist the smooth transition in embracing ARR mechanism in the Indian banking industry.”