LIBOR replacement: Union Bank offers ARR-based loans

Our Bureau BL Mumbai Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 05, 2022

The bank is offering ARR-based trade finance loans, bilateral, syndication, export credit, foreign currency and multiple banking loans

Union Bank of India (UBI) on Wednesday said it has modified its systems and processes to embrace the change from London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to Alternative Reference Rates (ARRs).

The public sector bank, in a statement, emphasised that it has already concluded deals in ARR (Secured overnight financing rate/SOFR for US Dollar loans) through its overseas branches (at Hong Kong, DIFC Dubai & Sydney) and through its domestic branches.

The bank is offering ARR-based trade finance loans, bilateral, syndication, export credit, foreign currency and multiple banking loans, per a statement.

Rajkiran Rai G, MD & CEO, UBI, said, “LIBOR transition is a significant financial event affecting international financial markets. We are well prepared to assist the smooth transition in embracing ARR mechanism in the Indian banking industry.”

