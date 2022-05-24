LIC Board to meet on May 30 to consider dividend

The board of Life Insurance Corporation of India will meet on May 30 to approve and discuss the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and the financial year 2021-22.
The board will also consider and approve the payment of dividend, if any, at the meeting.
LIC shares were listed on the bourses on May 17.
Published on
May 24, 2022
