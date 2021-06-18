Money & Banking

LIC Card Services, IDBI Bank unveils Shagun gift card

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 18, 2021

For now, the card has been launched for internal use of LIC and its subsidiaries and associates

LIC Cards Services with IDBI Bank has launched a contactless prepaid gift card called ‘Shagun’ on the RuPay platform.

“The purpose of this card is to expand the gift card market by replacing the cash to plastic market and to e-gift cards in future and also to contribute towards digital India,” LIC said in a statement on Friday.

For now, the card has been launched for internal use of LIC and its subsidiaries and associates but in coming months it will also be rolled out for the public.

“LIC Card Services plans to utilise its wide distribution channel for making it available to the public at large across all geographic locations,” the statement further said.

With three years’ validity, the card comes with flexible loading options of amounts ranging between ₹500 and ₹10,000. It is also accepted at merchant outlets and e-commerce websites in the country.

Published on June 18, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.