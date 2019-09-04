Money & Banking

LIC Coimbatore sets business target of 1.92 lakh policies in 2019-20

Our Bureau? Coimbator | Updated on September 04, 2019 Published on September 04, 2019

LIC, Coimbatore division, has set a business target of 1,92,000 policies with a first premium income of Rs 549 crore for the 2019-20 fiscal.

The division, comprising 26 branches, 20 satellite offices and 22 mini offices covering the four districts of Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur and Nilgiris, has completed 1.62 lakh policies for a first premium income of Rs 386.42 crore, said P. J. Nicholson, Senior Divisional Manager, after inaugurating Insurance Week.

"Our achievement as on date is close to 50,000 policies for the current fiscal, with Rs 230.22 crore as first-year premium," he said.



