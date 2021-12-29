LIC ‘Digi Zone’ inaugurated in Mumbai

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Wednesday inaugurated “LIC Digi Zone” at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, to enhance its sales and services for its customers.

The Corporation will offer information regarding its products and services through kiosks installed in the Digi Zone premises, as per the LIC statement.

Customers can buy policies online, pay premium and avail other services as well at the Digi Zone.

MR Kumar, Chairman, LIC, said: “LIC plans to undertake the next wave of digital transformation to unlock several benefits of accelerating growth, driving customer satisfaction and improving intermediary productivity and loyalty.”