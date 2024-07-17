Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has entered into a tie-up with IDFC First Bank Ltd under corporate agency arrangement.
This tie-up will facilitate more than 1 crore customers of IDFC First Bank to buy LIC policies online by visiting the bank’s website, India’s largest life insurer said in a statement.
Referring to more than 95 per cent of the bank’s transactions happening online, the Corporation said, “It would be a great experience for the bank customers to have end-to-end solution for their varied life insurance needs.”
R Doraiswamy, Managing Director, LIC, said, the coming together of the two financial entities will provide IDFC First Bank’s customers with the wide choice of LIC’s products.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.