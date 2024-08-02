LIC Housing Finance’s (LICHFL) first-quarter net dipped slightly to ₹1,300 crore, weighed down by a dip in net interest income even as loan disbursements were robust.
India’s largest standalone housing finance company reported a net profit of ₹1,324 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) was down 10 per cent y-o-y at ₹1,989 crore (₹2,209 crore).
Net Interest Margin declined to 2.76 per cent for Q1 FY25 as against 3.21 per cent for Q1 FY24.
Q1FY25 loan disbursements rose 19 per cent y-o-y at ₹12,915 crore against ₹10,856 crore in the year ago quarter. Within this, individual home loan disbursements were up 16 per cent at ₹10,932 crore as against ₹9,419 crore.
The outstanding loan portfolio increased by 4 per cent to ₹2,88,665 crore. Within this, the individual home loan portfolio increased 7 per cent to ₹2,46,275 crore.
