LIC Housing Finance to offer home loans up to ₹2 crore at interest rates starting from 6.66%

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
LIC Housing Finance (LICHFL) on Thursday said it will offer home loans up to ₹2 crore at interest rates starting from 6.66 per cent to borrowers, irrespective of whether they are salaried or professional/self-employed, having a CIBIL score of 700 and more.
Hitherto, the company was offering home loans up to ₹50 lakh at interest rates starting from 6.66 per cent.
The company, in a statement, said its offer is available for home loans sanctioned from September 22 to November 30, 2021, provided the first disbursement is availed on or before December 31, 2021.
This interest rate offer is available across all home loan products, it added.
MD & CEO, Y Viswanatha Gowd, said: “By segmenting borrowers with CIBIL score of 700 and more for special rates, irrespective of category of employment, LICHFL aims to cater to a larger base of borrowers.
“This move is in tune with the demand for larger spaces and affordability. We also see a good traction of home loans in this ticket range,” he said.
The company has pegged its processing fee at a maximum of ₹10,000 or 0.25 per cent of the loan amount, whichever is lower for loans up to ₹2 crore.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...