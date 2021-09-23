Money & Banking

LIC Housing Finance to offer home loans up to ₹2 crore at interest rates starting from 6.66%

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 23, 2021

This is irrespective of whether the customers are salaried or professional/self-employed, having a CIBIL score of 700 and more

LIC Housing Finance (LICHFL) on Thursday said it will offer home loans up to ₹2 crore at interest rates starting from 6.66 per cent to borrowers, irrespective of whether they are salaried or professional/self-employed, having a CIBIL score of 700 and more.

Hitherto, the company was offering home loans up to ₹50 lakh at interest rates starting from 6.66 per cent.

Offer period

The company, in a statement, said its offer is available for home loans sanctioned from September 22 to November 30, 2021, provided the first disbursement is availed on or before December 31, 2021.

This interest rate offer is available across all home loan products, it added.

MD & CEO, Y Viswanatha Gowd, said: “By segmenting borrowers with CIBIL score of 700 and more for special rates, irrespective of category of employment, LICHFL aims to cater to a larger base of borrowers.

“This move is in tune with the demand for larger spaces and affordability. We also see a good traction of home loans in this ticket range,” he said.

The company has pegged its processing fee at a maximum of ₹10,000 or 0.25 per cent of the loan amount, whichever is lower for loans up to ₹2 crore.

Published on September 23, 2021

