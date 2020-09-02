LIC Housing Finance to raise ₹50,500 crore

LIC Housing Finance on Wednesday said it plans to raise as much as ₹50,500 crore by issuing Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures or other hybrid instruments on a private placement basis.

The proposal will be taken up at its annual general meeting on September 28 for approval from shareholders.

“..the board of directors of the company … to issue Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) secured or unsecured, and / or any other hybrid instruments which can be classified as being Tier II capital under the provisions of the Housing Finance Companies (NHB) Directions, 2010, for cash either at par, premium or discount to the face value, up to an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 50,500 crore under one or more shelf disclosure documents,” it said in a regulatory filing.

The debt instruments may be issued in one or more tranches during the period commencing from the date of commencing of this meeting up to the date of next AGM, it said.

It further said that its fund raising will be within its overall borrowing limit of ₹3-lakh crore.

The AGM will also consider a proposal to issue dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2019-20.

With the continued economic uncertainty following the Covid-19 pandemic, a large number of banks and financial institutions have been raising funds to absorb the impact of any stress or defaults.

Last month, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd raised ₹14,000 crore funds through qualified institutional placement of equity shares and secured redeemable non-convertible debentures simultaneously with warrants.

Shares of LIC Housing Finance closed 0.2 per cent lower at ₹303.05 a piece on BSE.