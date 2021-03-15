LIC launches Bachat Plus

Life Insurance Corporation of India has introduced LIC’s Bachat Plus, which is a non-linked, participating individual savings plan with a combination of protection and savings.

“This plan provides financial support for the family of the deceased policyholder any time before maturity and lump sum amount at the time of maturity for the surviving policyholders,” said LIC in a statement, adding that the proposer can choose to pay the premium either as lumpsum (single premium) or for a limited period of five years.

The minimum basic sum assured is ₹1 lakh with no upper limit.