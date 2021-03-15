Money & Banking

LIC launches Bachat Plus

Mumbai | Updated on March 15, 2021

Our Bureau

Life Insurance Corporation of India has introduced LIC’s Bachat Plus, which is a non-linked, participating individual savings plan with a combination of protection and savings.

“This plan provides financial support for the family of the deceased policyholder any time before maturity and lump sum amount at the time of maturity for the surviving policyholders,” said LIC in a statement, adding that the proposer can choose to pay the premium either as lumpsum (single premium) or for a limited period of five years.

The minimum basic sum assured is ₹1 lakh with no upper limit.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 15, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.