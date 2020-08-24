Money & Banking

LIC launches Jeevan Akshay-VII annuity plan

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 24, 2020 Published on August 24, 2020

Life Insurance Corporation of India has launched its new Jeevan Akshay- VII, which is a single premium, non-linked, non-participating, individual immediate annuity plan.

“The policyholders have an option to choose a type of annuity from 10 available options on payment of a lump sum amount,” LIC said in a statement on Monday.

The plan can be purchased online as well as offline.

The minimum purchase price is ₹1 lakh and the modes of annuity available are yearly, half-yearly, quarterly, and monthly.

Loan facility will also be available at any time after three months from the issuance of the policy or after expiry of the free-look period, whichever is late, LIC further said.

