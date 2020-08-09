Money & Banking

LIC launches special campaign for revival of lapsed policies

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 09, 2020 Published on August 09, 2020

Life Insurance Corporation of India has launched a special two-month campaign for revival of lapsed life policies.

"To encourage continuation of risk cover in the current circumstances of high risk, LIC brings an excellent opportunity for its policyholders to revive their lapsed policies," it said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the campaign will start on August 10 and run till October 9.

However, given the current pandemic, no concessions will be offered in medical requirements and the same are limited to late fee only; under plans other than term assurance and other high risk plans, it said.

Policies of specific eligibility plans can be revived within five years from date of the first unpaid premium subject to some conditions.

LIC of India
