Money & Banking

LIC nominates MK Gupta on IDBI Bank board

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Feb 03, 2022
LIC holds management control having majority stake in IDBI Bank

Life Insurance of Corporation of India (LIC) has nominated Mukesh Kumar Gupta, retired Managing Director of LIC, on the Board of IDBI Bank.

Gupta’s appointment comes in the wake of Rajesh Kandwal ceasing to be LIC Nominee Director with effect from February 2, 2022, as per an exchange filing by the Bank.

As at December-end 2021, LIC and the Government had 49.24 per cent and 45.48 per cent stake, respectively, in IDBI Bank.

LIC had acquired a majority stake in IDBI Bank in January 2019 and became its promoter with management control.

Published on February 03, 2022
life insurance corporation of India
LIC of India
board of directors (appointment and change)
IDBI Bank Ltd

