Money & Banking

LIC, Policybazaar join hands to accelerate insurance growth

Our Bureau | Updated on: Feb 03, 2022
Alliance between the two organisations to help ensure higher insurance penetration in the country

IPO- bound Life Insurance Corporation and recently listed Policybazaar.com, one of the largest insurance marketplaces, have joined hands to offer a wide range of term and investment products to consumers. The two companies formally initiated the Business on February 3.

This landmark affiliation aims at facilitating seamless digital distribution of life insurance products across the nation. 

Commenting on the alliance, Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com said in a statement :”With this alliance, our strategic objective is to expand our reach, especially in the smaller cities to ensure financial inclusion and social security. LIC has spearheaded the life insurance segment in the country and so this alliance will provide an amplified reach to people. We are delighted to partner with them and look forward to providing protection to people across age groups, demographics and locations.” 

The event marking the alliance was graced by the presence of top management from both companies, including Dinesh Bhagat, Zonal Head, LIC - North Zone and Sarbvir Singh.

Published on February 03, 2022
insurance

