LIC policyholders can deposit maturity claim documents at nearest office

Life Insurance Corporation of India has allowed its policyholders to deposit their maturity claim documents at their nearest LIC office anywhere in the country.

The relaxation comes in order to “mitigate the hardships faced by policyholders” due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions in movement.

However, this facility is available on a trial basis with immediate effect till March 31 only.

“LIC has allowed its 113 divisional offices, 2,048 branches, 1,526 satellite offices and 74 customer zones to receive maturity claims documents from policyholders whose maturity payments are due, irrespective of the servicing branch of the policy,” the life insurer said in a statement on Thursday.

However, the actual claim payment will be processed by the servicing branch only, it further said, adding that the documents will be digitally transferred through LIC’s All India Network.