LIC registers improved persistency ratio for individual business in FY21

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Life Insurance Corporation of India seems to have beaten the odds of the pandemic, with its 13th month persistency for individual business registering improvement in 2020-21.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, LIC reported a 13th month persistency of 63 per cent by number of policies and 74 per cent in terms of annualised premium for its individual regular business.
For the full fiscal 2020-21, its 13th month persistency for individual business was 67 per cent by number of policies and 79 per cent by annualised premium.
In contrast, LIC had reported a 13th month persistency of 61 per cent by number of policies and 72 per cent by annualised premium in 2019-20 for individual business.
The IPO bound life insurance behemoth also showed improved persistency ratios for the 61st month in the segment under review.
It was 48 per cent by number of policies and 59 per cent by annualised premium in 2020-21 as against 44 per cent and 54 per cent respectively in 2019-20.
Persistency ratio is an important benchmark for life insurers as it reflects the number of policyholders who paid their renewal premium. It is widely seen as an indicator of the quality of the sale as well as future growth.
This was especially important last fiscal when many insurers had initially announced a drop in persistency levels as customers faced job losses and salary cuts. However, by the end of the fiscal year, most life insurers reported a return in renewals and persistency levels.
Over the last year, LIC had also launched special measures to help customers amidst the pandemic, including a special campaign to revive lapsed individual life cover policies.
Meanwhile, in terms of first year premium this fiscal, LIC has seen better performance compared to last fiscal.
According to IRDAI data, it registered a drop of 12.38 per cent in May 2021 to ₹8,947.64 crore in May 2021, compared to a decline of 24.3 per cent in May 2020.
It registered flat growth in first year premium in the first two months of the fiscal 2021-22 at ₹13,804.40 crore compared to ₹13,793.18 crore in the same period last fiscal.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...