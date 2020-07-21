LIC-UBI announce corporate agency pact

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Union Bank of India, after its amalgamation with Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank, have announced a corporate agency agreement to distribute LIC policies.

“Union Bank of India can act as a financial supermarket by offering a basket of products to its account holders, whereby they can select products according to their choice,” said K Kadiresan, Zonal Manager, LIC of India, in a statement.

The bank will market LIC products of term insurance, pension, plan, children plan, ULIPs, and endowment schemes.

“It is a very good opportunity for the bank to serve the needy customers, which will benefit by taking LIC products as those policies are having a sovereign guarantee. With an array of different products and superior customer service, the tie-up with LIC of India will be a successful association,” said MH Padmanabhan, Field General Manager, Union Bank of India.