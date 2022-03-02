LICHFL, CSC partner to provide loans via over 4 lakh village level entrepreneurs

LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) and CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd (CSC) have entered in a strategic partnership to provide loans to citizens through CSC’s network of over four lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs).

Through the partnership, VLEs will be able to avail a range of LICHFL loans such as home loans; loans for serving or retired employees who are entitled to pension; residential plot loan; Griha Suvidha for private sector workers or self-employed; and loan against property and top-up loan.

Required documents

To avail these loans, customers can approach their nearest CSC office with KYC documents like PAN card, Aadhaar or driving license, passport, and proof of residence; income documents like salary slip, IT returns and bank statements; and property documents like proof of ownership, tax receipts, among others, LICHFL and CSC said in a joint statement.

Y Viswanatha Gowd, MD & CEO , LICHFL, said, “With our partnership with CSC, we aim at providing last mile accessibility to our services and grow our reach into the untapped demographics. CSC having a pan-India network... will help us in our long-term business growth and improve our market share. Leveraging the expertise of both the organisations, we aim to provide hassle-free and convenient loans to customers.”

Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, Managing Director, CSC, said, “Our partnership with LIC Housing will help us reach out to the younger generation who aspires to own a home not just in urban but rural areas too. Moreover, CSC will help LIC Housing overcome last mile connectivity issues and build structured financial information for various loan products in rural areas.”