Lifting of RBI restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank could take time: ICICI Securities report

The lifting of restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could take time, according to analysts.

“Recent instances of an embargo on a leading bank suggest lifting of restrictions may take time. Referring to the recent instances of the embargo on a leading bank, it took eight months to partially lift the restrictions and almost 15 months to wholly lift the same,” said a report by ICICI Securities.

Paytm scrip was down over 11.7 per cent on BSE on Monday in early morning trade.

The RBI had barred HDFC Bank from launching new digital products or services and issuing new credit cards following outages in its mobile and internet banking services in December 2020. It lifted the restrictions on credit cards in August last year and on business generating activities planned under the bank’s Digital 2.0 programme just recently in March.

The report by ICICI Securities also said the embargo will have an adverse impact on signing up users for new PPBL wallets or savings and current accounts, until further notice.

Should increase efforts for more engagement

“We were estimating Paytm’s consumer base to grow by 10 per cent in FY23 and monthly transacting users to increase at over 25 per cent run-rate,” it said, adding that the company will have to increase its efforts to enhance engagement with the existing user base to offset the adverse impact of the embargo on new users.

The RBI had on March 11 directed PPBL to stop, with immediate effect, the onboarding of new customers.

“The bank is taking immediate steps to comply with RBI directions, including the appointment of a reputed external auditor to conduct a comprehensive System Audit of its IT systems. PPBL remains committed to working with the regulator to address their concerns as quickly as possible,” Paytm said in a statement.