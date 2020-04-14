Limeroad launches financial clinic for seller partners amid coronavirus crisis

Tracking deals
Fintech start-up Recko raises ₹42 cr Vertex Ventures SEA and India has led a ₹42-crore ($6 million) Series A ...
As the nation grapples with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic through the lockdown, LimeRoad, a fashion platform, has launched a new “financial clinic” to provide assistance to thousands of seller partners who are currently facing financial challenges as a result of the uncertainty.
The company said that it would help seller partners set long-term goals as markets recover from this crisis.
Limeroad informed that the launch was accelerated given the current distress. The clinic will focus squarely on the company’s small and medium-scale sellers, essentially manufacturers.
The fashion platform assured that it will provide them with solutions around a variety of issues including operational and fixed cost management, inventory and working capital management, access to short term credit, among others.
The financial clinic was launched on April 3, with a seller partner who had quarantined himself at his warehouse. “When there is an outside expert working on the financial books of any company, it helps in getting a different perspective with a clear scope of improvement. We are delighted that LimeRoad is offering us this help,” said the first Seller Partner who availed the services.
Commenting on the financial clinic, Suchi Mukherjee, Founder CEO, LimeRoad said, “This pandemic will reshape our industry. It will impact consumer behaviour, encouraging more and more people to move from offline to online, as was seen post-SARS in China.”
She added that “globally, all industries will divide up into winners and losers, and it is our belief that our seller partners, along with us, will be on the winning side. In a recent briefing, Bain & Co. projected that online fashion is one of the few sectors which will see a huge surge in demand between 3-6 m, reflecting pent-up demand, stabilizing at higher levels by 12 m, after a deep cut in the first 3 months.”
She further mentioned that the next 3 months would be painful for everyone, and the fashion company will try to be as helpful as possible to their seller partners.
Recently, the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) reported that the global impact of Covid-19 will negatively impact exports thereby resulting in potentially 50 lakh jobs in the apparel sector.
Fintech start-up Recko raises ₹42 cr Vertex Ventures SEA and India has led a ₹42-crore ($6 million) Series A ...
Investors tell start-up founders to focus on saving the business as Covid-19 rages and not worry about growth
Vivriti Capital brings together lenders and borrowers
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
The e-platform has evolved so much that it’s able to meet the lockdown-led procurement challenges head on
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
The simplest form of smart-beta funds, they fuse benefits of passive and active investing
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...