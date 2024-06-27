Updated - June 27, 2024 at 04:37 PM.

Q Within the APAC region, how do you find India’s adoption of the tech-led innovation compared to rest of the countries?

India has recently been at the forefront in this. When you talk about digital payments like UPI, it’s technologically way ahead. What RBI is trying to do on the same day settlement or the open network digital commerce (ONDC); these are going to create more innovation between the bank and the others. The good part is that India is a very young country and the generation is hungry for digital consumptions. If I compare with the overall APAC scale in various countries and various degrees of maturity, some countries have leapfrogged. The Monetary Authority of Singapore started offline retail settlement using tokens, whereas trying to do it on a mass scale and that takes time. What India has done with UPI is very phenomenal. Australia did a little bit of retail currency and China is a different story altogether.

Q You work with companies across the spectrum of financial services. Which segment is more recpetive to try out something new on the tech side?

Banking is the first one to move. You have the technology innovations like GPT, the rise of cloud data and API. You cannot take advantage of the new things and identify the weak signals or the strong signals to do the predictive things unless you move your business forward. Then you have a totally new asset class that is getting built called the crypto. Similarly, if I look at the overall insurance spectrum now, I’m seeing a lot more movement in the P&C and General Insurance. You can buy insurance much faster. You can file a claim and get an adjudication faster, We are working very closely in certain places where a commercial insurer can use our digital twin methodology to get the entire valuation of the asset in this room and simulate fire or anything else and get the valuation what is the cost of it immediately before even sending an adjuster. The third one is the climate risk which will have to be now embedded in the price. Technology is no longer nice to have thing; it is a part of the business. ESG will soon go into that level.

Q When you rate India against APAC market, how do you see it in terms of the quantity and quality of money deployed into tech?

I’m a very hopeful Indian Investment in tech will be soon bigger than many (countries). In the US, 25 per cent of OpEx cost goes into tech, whereas in India it’s 10 per cent or so. As a percentage of revenue, the banks were always the highest spender – around 9 per cent of revenue. I was with JP Morgan Chase and the Co-head of investment banking in Davos where she made a statement that they have engineers than Google because they get hit a million times a second. So here also it is the same thing. The behemoths are still public undertaking .The private one is coming fast. There is not enough solution to build everything of their own right over a time period. They started buying packages and now today they are renting. India started straight from the renting. Web banking never took off in India, but people went to mobile banking straight away.

Q Are the lines blurring on what is CapEx and OpEx when it comes to tech spends?

That is true. And it is not only banks, but in every industry. The rebalancing of CapEx and OpEx has changed. OpEx cost is going to increase, the capex should reduce. The question is where are they spending? The focus will be on 2-3 things. Automation has to happen to get a lot more efficiency. From there it will go into can use AI and other kind of technology to make the next best predictive action. Finally it would be about whether it will create a more focused approach. People will soon understand because all these GenAI and others can work very well with unstructured data. Once you move into structure it doesn’t become accurate. It becomes a predictive or probabilistic model. That’s where there are specialized services for the customer. The same thing is going to happen in SME and corporate businesses. The next part is what is ethical and. If you are creating anything that cannot be explained and when you multiply the impact by 100 times, it is making a biased judgement. In many of our businesses you do risk modelling based on certain biases. Lastly, financial services clients have to be extra careful because they are a national strategic industry.

Q In India regulations are now a continuously evolving thing, especially in the last two years. How does this comfort you when you operate in the country?