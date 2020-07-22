Linking of Aadhaar with Jan Dhan accounts resulted in 400 million transactions in May and June: Nilekani

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
The linking of Aadhaar with Jan Dhan accounts resulted in 400 million transactions in May and June, which brought some relief to migrant workers, said Nandan Nilekani, former Chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and a key architect of Aadhaar.
The Infosys co-founder said this during a keynote address at Global Fintech Fest on Wednesday. “It shows the kind of innovation possible due to digitalisation and India as a hot-bed of innovation, especially at a time when migrant workers are under severe stress,” he said.
The push for digitalisation has, especially during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, resulted in a credit squeeze, which, in turn, has put a lot of stress on the economy.
Nilekani is of the view that the technology architecture used in the Account Aggregator system, along with Open Credit Enablement Network will usher in the next big shift in the lending ecosystem. An Open Credit Enablement Network acts as a marketplace that matches customers with lenders, where the latter can decide to disburse loans and decide on its frequency in a real-time basis.
“For consumption to start, access to credit is needed. This would ensure democratisation of the whole ecosystem where a lender can have access to a marketplace, and even the smallest business can borrow small-ticket loans,” he said.
One of the problems plaguing lending has to do with the unfavourable economics of lending small amounts to business or individuals. The cost of capital is high and as a result the big get to borrow bigger amounts whereas the small can’t borrow small amounts, Nilekani said.
Account Aggregator will allow both individuals and businesses to share their financial data in a digital form with third parties in a safe manner. An Account Aggregator (AA) platform promises to give users full control over how their data will be used, including the right to revoke their consent for use at any time. Also, AAs are not allowed to see, store, or sell data, only collect and transfer it. It is all done through APIs (aopplication programming interfaces).
It can bring about a huge shift not just in lending, but also in wealth management and financial services in the coming years, as people will be able to control who accesses their data and the duration of data, he added. Right now, this data is held in silos across different financial institutions such as banks, NBFCs and lenders.
In the long run, the intention is to make credit accessible to people who may not have been part of the credit ecosystem and help them become part of the formal financial system.
“By accepting digital payments, even street vendors will get access to loans, as the lender can see the transaction history patterns.” said Nilekani.
The two-day Global Fintech fest is host by the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC), the flagship fintech panel of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) along with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Payments Council of India (PCI)
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...