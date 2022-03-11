LivQuik, first to achieve RBI’s PPI interoperability guidelines 

Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) issuer LivQuik on Friday said it has achieved full Interoperability as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India for their Prepaid payments Instruments.

The company is also the first PPI issuer to have achieved full interoperability, it said in a statement.

RBI guidelines mandate PPI Issuers to facilitate interoperability for full-KYC wallets by March 31, 2022.

“With interoperability, customers of LivQuik will be able to optimise their payments and spending across wallets by attaching a card on Visa and RuPay networks and can also enable UPI,” the company said.