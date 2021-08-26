LnD Pool launches certificate programme in banking and insurance

LnD Pool, a Kochi-based startup, has launched a unique certificate programme -- The Certificate in Bancassurance Channel Management -- to address the skill gap in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

The certificate programme is offered in association with BFSI Sector Skill Council of India. BFSI Sector Skill Council of India (BFSI SSC) is the assessing and certifying body under the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

The program is open to young working professional, fresh graduate/ PG or final year student who are interested in banking and insurance careers. The pedagogy is relevant to professionals working in both BFSI as well as other sectors viz. FMCG/FMCD/ automobile /pharma/ paint etc. who are looking for career opportunities in BFSI sectors in India and abroad. The job roles open in banks, insurance, broking and other financial services companies include Relationship Managers, Front line Sales Managers, Area Managers, Territory managers etc.

Besides upskilling existing professionals working in the BFSI sector, the course prepares fresh pass outs as well as students to be industry ready and also offer placement assistance.

Started out earlier this year in Jan 2021 as an online platform, LnD Pool is engaged in connecting trainers/ speakers/resource persons with BFSI organizations and educational institutions. Currently, more than 130+ subject matter experts/resource persons have signed up on its platform as Members.

The admission for the Certificate in Bancassurance Channel Management is open with an easy, online enrolment process. For further details visit the link https://Lndpool.com/bancassurance-channel-management/