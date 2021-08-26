LnD Pool launches certificate programme in banking and insurance

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
LnD Pool, a Kochi-based startup, has launched a unique certificate programme -- The Certificate in Bancassurance Channel Management -- to address the skill gap in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector.
The certificate programme is offered in association with BFSI Sector Skill Council of India. BFSI Sector Skill Council of India (BFSI SSC) is the assessing and certifying body under the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE).
The program is open to young working professional, fresh graduate/ PG or final year student who are interested in banking and insurance careers. The pedagogy is relevant to professionals working in both BFSI as well as other sectors viz. FMCG/FMCD/ automobile /pharma/ paint etc. who are looking for career opportunities in BFSI sectors in India and abroad. The job roles open in banks, insurance, broking and other financial services companies include Relationship Managers, Front line Sales Managers, Area Managers, Territory managers etc.
Besides upskilling existing professionals working in the BFSI sector, the course prepares fresh pass outs as well as students to be industry ready and also offer placement assistance.
Started out earlier this year in Jan 2021 as an online platform, LnD Pool is engaged in connecting trainers/ speakers/resource persons with BFSI organizations and educational institutions. Currently, more than 130+ subject matter experts/resource persons have signed up on its platform as Members.
The admission for the Certificate in Bancassurance Channel Management is open with an easy, online enrolment process. For further details visit the link https://Lndpool.com/bancassurance-channel-management/
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...