Loan moratorium: SBI simplifiesprocess to defer EMI payments

Resilience and relevance, a current need
A couple of months before we as a nation, and community, were enveloped by the malaise ‘Covid-19’, I was ...
State Bank of India (SBI), on Wednesday, said it has simplified the process of stopping the equated monthly installments (EMIs) by initiating an SMS communication to nearly 85 lakh eligible borrowers to seek their consent to stop the installments.
This move comes in the wake of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extending the moratorium on term loans last Friday by another three months up to August 31due to the extension of the nationwide lockdown and continuing disruption on account of the pandemic.
“The borrowers have to reply with a ‘Yes’ to a designated virtual mobile number (VMN) mentioned in the SMS sent by the bank within 5 days of receiving the text if they wish to defer the EMIs,” said India’s largest bank in a statement.
This way the bank can obtain the consent of all of eligible loan customers to stop their Standing Instructions (SIs) / NACH (National Automated Clearing House) mandate for the EMIs falling due in June, July, and August.
The extension of moratorium and deferment of EMIs would give some respite to the borrowers amid Covid-19 outbreak, said the bank.
“In line with the recent RBI announcement on extension of the moratorium on term loan EMIs by another three months, State Bank of India has decided to extend the moratorium by another three months in loan accounts of all eligible customers without waiting for their request,” said the statement.
Late last week, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said only 20 per cent of the bank’s borrowers had opted for the loan moratorium.
As part of its Covid-19 regulatory package, the RBI, on March 27, permitted all commercial banks (including regional rural banks, small finance banks and local area banks), co-operative banks, all-India financial istitutions, and non-banking finance companies (including housing finance companies and micro-finance institutions) to allow a moratorium of three months on payment of instalments in respect of all term loans outstanding as on March 1.
The RBI, on May 23, extended the aforementioned lockdown by another three months – from June 1to August 31.
Considering the two moratoriums, the repayment schedule and all subsequent due dates, as also the tenor for such loans, get shifted across the board by six months.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
A couple of months before we as a nation, and community, were enveloped by the malaise ‘Covid-19’, I was ...
This made-for-India robotic vacuum cleaner has wet and dry cleaning and you can even throw in some ...
Curved Amoled display, 108MP camera, 5G — this snazzy super-premium flagship is a specs monster
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...