Lok Sabha passes Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Banking Regulation (amendment) Bill 2020 that seeks to protect the depositors of cooperative banks and empower the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to regulate the banking activities of cooperative societies.
Replying to the over two-hour discussions on the Bill in the lower house, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted that the Centre “cannot and does not want to undermine the cooperative movement” in the country, but would want the RBI to effectively regulate those Ccooperative societies if they are undertaking banking activities. “For better governance, we need to have banking regulations to apply on them”, she said.
Sitharaman highlighted that in the last two decades as many as 430 cooperative societies have been de-licensed and liquidated. However, not a single commercial bank under RBI supervision under the Banking Regulation Act had gone into liquidation in the last two decades, she added.
Sitharaman also made it clear that the Centre was not encroaching into the terrain of the States and was only using its powers under Items 43 and 45 in the Union List of the Constitution to enact this law.
“This Bill is in exercise of the powers vested under the Union List item and therefore consultation with States is not necessary. Consultation with States is required only on those in the concurrent list”, she added.
Sitharaman said that the Centre had to promulgate an ordinance in June as it was felt that the Covid-19 pandemic could make the already weak cooperative banks more “fragile” and this had to be avoided.
“While I acknowledge the importance of cooperative societies, it is in the interest of depositors that we are trying to empower RBI to regulate those undertaking banking activities. It is not suddenly that we have come up with something and we are stepping into the terrain of the States”, she said.
This Bill also empowers RBI to effectively handle mishaps in private banks without any loss of public confidence or disruption to the financial system.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
In Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Raigad, the circle rates have been raised between 1.42% and 3%. In certain regions, ...
Understanding interest rate cycles and importance of asset allocation should help
Strong brand and quality land bank should hold it in good stead when demand recovers
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...