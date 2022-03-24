L&T acquires 2.76% stake in L&T Finance Holdings

Larsen & Toubro, the promoter of L&T Finance Holdings, has acquired 2.76 per cent stake in the company.
“...Larsen & Toubro has acquired 6,82,25,347 equity shares of L&T Finance Holdings…” the non-banking financial company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
The acquisition was through open market purchases between March 17 and 23, 2022.
L&T earlier held 63.5 per cent stake in L&T Finance Holdings and the acquisition raises its stake to 66.26 per cent.
March 24, 2022
