L&T acquires 2.76% stake in L&T Finance Holdings

Larsen & Toubro, the promoter of L&T Finance Holdings, has acquired 2.76 per cent stake in the company.

“...Larsen & Toubro has acquired 6,82,25,347 equity shares of L&T Finance Holdings…” the non-banking financial company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The acquisition was through open market purchases between March 17 and 23, 2022.

L&T earlier held 63.5 per cent stake in L&T Finance Holdings and the acquisition raises its stake to 66.26 per cent.