hamburger

Money & Banking

L&T acquires 2.76% stake in L&T Finance Holdings

Our Bureau | Mumbai, March 24 | Updated on: Mar 24, 2022
(File image) Larsen & Toubro’s manufacturing unit in Mumbai

(File image) Larsen & Toubro’s manufacturing unit in Mumbai | Photo Credit: DANISH SIDDIQUI

Raises stake in NBFC to 66.26% through open market purchases

Larsen & Toubro, the promoter of L&T Finance Holdings, has acquired 2.76 per cent stake in the company.

“...Larsen & Toubro has acquired 6,82,25,347 equity shares of L&T Finance Holdings…” the non-banking financial company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The acquisition was through open market purchases between March 17 and 23, 2022.

L&T earlier held 63.5 per cent stake in L&T Finance Holdings and the acquisition raises its stake to 66.26 per cent.

Published on March 24, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you