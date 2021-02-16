Money & Banking

L&T Finance closes ₹2,998.61-cr rights issue

Mumbai | Updated on February 16, 2021 Published on February 16, 2021

Our Bureau

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFHL), on Tuesday, said it has closed its ₹2,998.61-crore rights issue. The issue was oversubscribed by about 15 per cent.

LTFHL is a Non-Banking Financial Company present in businesses, including rural finance, housing finance, infrastructure finance and investment management.

Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, LTFHL, said: “The response reflects the faith in the resilience of our business model, which along with our AAA credit rating and strong backing of our parent, gives us the confidence of continuing on our path of creating a stable and sustainable organisation for all our stakeholders.”

