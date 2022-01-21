hamburger

Money & Banking

L&T Finance Holdings Q3 profit up 12%

Our Bureau | Mumbai, January 2 | Updated on: Jan 21, 2022
image caption

‘The company witnessed strong improvement in disbursements, collections’

L&T Finance Holdings reported a 12.2 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, to ₹325.99 crore. The non-banking finance company had a net profit of ₹290.66 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal. Its total revenue from operations, however, fell by 12.2 per cent to ₹2,970.75 crore in the October to December 2021 quarter, against ₹3,385.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The total lending book also reported a de-growth of 15 per cent to ₹85,552 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal against ₹1,00,099 crore a year ago. “The company witnessed strong improvement in disbursements and collections in the third quarter of 2021-22,” it said in a statement on Friday. Its retail portfolio mix now stands at 50 per cent, in line with its stated strategic objective. At the end of the third quarter, Gross Stage 3 assets in absolute terms stood at ₹4,866 crore, almost stable on a quarter-on-quarter basis. In percentage terms, the Gross Stage 3 and Net Stage 3 assets were at 5.91 per cent and 3.03 per cent, respectively, with Provision Coverage Ratio on Stage 3 assets at 50 per cent. It also continues to carry additional provisions of ₹1,699 crore, corresponding to 2.19 per cent of standard assets. Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director and CEO, L&T Finance Holdings, said: “In our retail businesses of farm and two-wheeler finance, we maintained business momentum as a leading retail financier, with a stable market share owing to our digital and data analytics capabilities. Our micro loans business volumes have normalised over ₹1,000 crore per month month and we continue to gain traction in consumer loans and home loans.”

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd
Quarterly Results
Published on January 21, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you