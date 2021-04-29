L&T Finance Holdings Q4 net profit down 31%

L&T Finance Holdings reported a 30.9 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹266.85 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year as against ₹386.15 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal. For the full fiscal 2020-21, its consolidated net profit fell 42.9 per cent to ₹970.94 crore as compared to ₹1,700.17 crore in 2019-20.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, its profit before exceptional items and tax was much higher at ₹718.24 crore as against ₹455.94 crore. Its total revenue from operations increased by 1.8 per cent to ₹3,415.16 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21, from ₹3,353.7 crore a year ago.

“Highest quarterly net interest margin (NIM) and fees in 2020-21 reached 8.17 per cent in the fourth quarter led by a strong growth in rural. In 2020-21, NIMs and fee was at 6.95 per cent,” L&T Finance said in a statement on Thursday. It maintains a strong capital adequacy of 23.8 per cent. In the fourth quarter, it had raised about ₹3,000 crore through a rights issue.

“As a prudent measure, LTFH is carrying additional provisions of ₹1,033 crore (1.2 per cent of standard book) as of the fourth quarter 2020-21,” it further said.

Its total lending book however, dropped by four per cent to ₹94,013 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal versus ₹98,384 crore a year ago.

Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director and CEO, L&T Finance Holdings, said, “With normalcy returning in the latter half, our focused businesses have witnessed continued momentum in disbursements, with increased market share across desired businesses (15 per cent in farm and 11 per cent in two-wheeler finance).”