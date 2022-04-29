hamburger

Money & Banking

L&T Finance Holdings Q4 net profit rises 28 per cent to ₹342 crore

Our Bureau | Mumbai, April 29 | Updated on: Apr 29, 2022
Dinanath Dubhashi,MD & CEO L&T Financial Services

Dinanath Dubhashi,MD & CEO L&T Financial Services | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

Revenue falls 11 per cent to ₹2,947 crore

L&T Finance Holdings reported a 28.3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the fiscal at ₹ 342.24 crore from ₹266.85 crore a year ago.

Its net profit for 2021-22 was up 10.21 per cent to ₹1,070.11 crore from ₹970.94 crore in 2020-21.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, total revenue from operations fell by 11.3 per cent to ₹2,946.78 crore as compared to ₹3,322.55 crore a year ago.

Total disbursements in the quarter for retail businesses grew 22 per cent year on year to ₹8,105 crore.

Also Read
Investing in LIC IPO is akin to buying a pie of Indian equity market: Chairman

“Farm equipment finance, two-wheeler finance and consumer loans businesses achieving all-time high annual disbursements,” it said in a statement on Friday.

The total lending book fell 6 per cent yoy to ₹86,815 crore by March 31, 2022 with the wholesale business registering a 17 per cent decline yoy to ₹41,731 crore.

At the end of the quarter, Gross Stage 3 in absolute terms stood at ₹3,249 crore. In percentage terms, the Gross Stage 3 and Net Stage 3 assets of the company stood at 3.8 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively with PCR on Stage 3 assets at 48 per cent.

Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director and CEO, L&T Finance Holdings, said, “LTFH’s results this quarter reflect our continuing focus on our stated strategy of retailisation of our business mix. The retail disbursements are at an all-time high owing to sustained focus on our business strengths as well as deep integration of data analytics in our decision- making process,” he said.

The continued upswing in existing products and increased traction in new products bodes well in the company’s plans to become a retail finance company with over 80 per cent retail book by 2026,” he further said.

Published on April 29, 2022
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you