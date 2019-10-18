L&T Finance Q2 net declines 69%

When ‘Uncle Godhri’ comes calling
A retired school teacher brings colour and comfort to hospital patients by stitching blankets for them
The consolidated net profit of diversified non-banking finance company L&T Finance Holdings fell 68.7 per cent to ₹174.51 crore in the second quarter, as it took the benefit of the lower corporate tax rate and deferred tax assets provisions.
It had a net profit of ₹559.12 crore in the July to September 2018 quarter. “LTFH is opting for lower corporate tax rate of 25.17 per cent, leading to lower tax liability from 2019-20 onwards,” it said in a statement on Friday. Its pre-deferred tax asset net profit is ₹647 crore for the second quarter this fiscal, which was an increase of 15 per cent from the ₹560 crore in the same period a year ago.
Its total lending book grew by 10 per cent in the second quarter of the fiscal to ₹1,00,258 crore, against ₹91,201 crore in the same period a year ago.
Net interest margin and fees stood at 6.86 per cent in the second quarter, against 6.86 per cent a year ago. Retailisation increased to 53 per cent in the quarter ended September 30from 47per cent a year ago.
Its total income grew to ₹ 3,711.85 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal. Average assets under management decreased by six per cent to ₹ 69,213 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal. The company said it maintains positive ALM gaps in all buckets up to one year and maintains liquidity of ₹11,607 crore.
Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director and CEO, LTFH, said: “The inherent strengths of our businesses, robust risk management framework, and strength due to parentage have been reaffirmed by multiple rating agencies by assigning AAA rating.”
A retired school teacher brings colour and comfort to hospital patients by stitching blankets for them
The administration and water friends or jal sakhis ensure that conservation steps are implemented
Plan India nurtures girls into community leaders through a novel ‘takeover’
Disruptions are inevitable but the automobile is not going to disappear anytime soon
The stock of Zee Entertainment, one of the largest players in the entertainment industry, is down about 8 per ...
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Boulevard in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains