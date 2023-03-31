LuLu Financial Holdings has announced opening up of ten new NBFC biz branches in India under the LuLu Finserv brand. The new additions take LuLu Financial Holdings’ global branch count to 277, as the company looks to positively impact its services, in line with its financial inclusion goals.

Five of the new branches are in Coimbatore, with four in Thiruvananthapuram, and one in Alappuzha. Adeeb Ahmed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Holdings, inaugurated all the ten branches virtually.

Speaking on the occasion, he said “by expanding across tier-1 & 2 cities and its suburbs in South India, we aim to make LuLu Finserv a people-friendly brand that merges technology and human connect to simplify segments such as gold loan, personal loan, MSME loan, and consumer durable loan.

Surendran Amittathody, MD & CEO, LuLu Financial Services, said, “We aspire to grow the LuLu Finserv network and reach closer to our customers, so as to contribute meaningfully towards financial inclusion through qualitative offerings in the micro-lending space.”

