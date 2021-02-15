Luxembourg is route of choice for FPIs

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Even as investments through participatory notes (P-Notes) have come down due to stringent regulation, the number of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) routing money through tax havens such as Luxembourg has gone up significantly.
According to data available with market regulator SEBI, there has been a 10-fold rise in FPIs originating from Luxembourg in nearly a decade.
Luxembourg, Europe’s famous tax jurisdiction and home to thousands of ghost companies operating without employees and offices, is the second most favoured destination after the US for FPIs registered in India.
The number of Luxembourg-based FPIs has risen from around 100 in 2012 to 1,143 in March 2020. These Luxembourg FPIs held equity and debt assets worth ₹2,30,500 crore last year. The assets had increased to ₹3,53,541 crore towards the end of January 2021.
“Countries like Luxembourg offer secrecy and it’s not easy to figure ultimate beneficiaries of investment vehicles there. It is highly likely that some Luxembourg FPIs are used by Indian promoters, politicians and others for money laundering or round tripping,” said Shriram Subramanian, founder, InGovern, a proxy advisor.
In 2012, when SEBI started revealing data on FPI origination, there were a total of 1,754 registered foreign funds with 6,322 sub-accounts that were nothing but entities on whose behalf the funds were invested. These sub-accounts mainly used P-Notes to hide the identity of ultimate beneficiary investors playing in Indian markets. As the din over ban on P-Notes grew louder and SEBI relaxed norms on FPI registrations, most sub-accounts converted into FPIs. But destinations like Luxembourg and other tax havens still offer them the same secrecy of P-Notes, experts say.
FPIs originating from just three large tax havens including Luxembourg, Mauritius and Singapore are contributing around a third of India’s stock market flows.
The number of FPIs registered in Mauritius has increased by over six times from 101 in 2012 to 608 while those in Singapore have increased almost 6 times from 75 to 434.
Recently, French daily Le Monde and few other news outlets published an investigation report known as the ‘OpenLux Investigation’ that has now opened the Pandora’s box for Luxembourg as it reveals how funds suspected of criminal activities were concealed in the country. Transparency International, whch tracks financial crimes and corruption cases, has said that nearly 80 per cent of Luxembourg private investment funds may be laundered dirty cash.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...